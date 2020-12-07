Why One Nonprofit Offers Free Weight Loss Consultations

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity is over 42%. The weight loss and diet industry in the country is estimated to be around $72 billion. There are millions of people who struggle with losing weight, pouring money and time into programs that leave them no lighter and searching for the next one to try. One retired doctor is on a mission to change that, offering free weight loss consultations, in an effort to help as many people as he can to achieve weight loss success.

“I know what it’s like to struggle and yo-yo diet for years,” explains Dr. Michael Stern, founder of the Seattle Weight Loss Center. “I’ve been there, and I’ve learned a lot along the way that I want to share with others, so they can have the same success with their weight loss.”

Dr. Stern, a retired urologist who has extensively studied weight loss from a variety of angles, has become a weight loss specialist. A former marathon runner, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995, and today is a quadriplegic. Seeing how so many people struggle with weight issues, which bring about or exacerbate underlying health conditions, he founded the Seattle Weight Loss Center. Through the nonprofit organization, he is on a mission to help as many people as he can to take control of their weight, successfully shed the extra pounds, and improve their overall health and well-being.

Conducting everything through Zoom, Dr. Stern is able to help people with their weight loss journey from wherever they are in the country. His weight loss program, called Dr. Stern’s rotation diet, will be shared in a forthcoming book by the same name on Amazon. The diet offers a weight loss program that focuses on four main components, which are motivation, disciplined endurance, diet, and exercise. With Dr. Stern’s rotation diet, people pick two or three diets that work for them, and rotate them to increase success rates. One of the other key aspects of the plan is to know the “why” so you know what motivates you to lose the weight.

His program goes beyond just what one eats and how many calories they burn. He explores the psychological aspects of weight, including teaching people to incorporate mindfulness, meditation, and more. He helps people gain an understanding of the keys to success, how to stay the course, and hacks to help people achieve long-lasting weight loss. His program shares the secrets of how he lost 70 pounds in seven months, without exercising at all.

“With my program, people will overcome the challenges and barriers to weight loss, help reduce comorbidities, and once and for all stop yo-yo dieting,” added Dr. Stern. “Plus, people have nothing to lose but the weight because my advice is free. Helping as many people as I can is something on my bucket list, so it’s a win-win situation.”

Dr. Stern has attended weight loss conferences, as well as worked with a variety of professionals in the field to gain a better understanding about weight issues, including nutritionists, physical therapists, and psychologists. As part of his program, he will also be recommending ongoing treatment to board-certified physicians and surgeons in obesity medicine in each patient’s local area. After spending 60 years yo-yo dieting, he has successfully applied all he has learned about losing weight and maintaining the loss. His book, “Dr. Stern’s Rotation Diet,” will be available soon on Amazon. While his weight loss consultations are free, the organization does accept donations to help cover costs.