WonderWorks Branson Announces Grand Opening, Fun for the Whole Family

WonderWorks Branson is set for it’s grand opening on June 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. This is the company’s sixth location and is the largest one, offering 48,000 square feet of family friendly engaging activities, as well as two cafes. Along with its many fan-favored exhibits, this location offers Branson-area experiences including paying tribute to birthplace of Route 66, the history of Branson, and an exhibit area dedicated to the military. WonderWorks Branson also gives several nods to the Baldknobber Theater, which was previously housed at our address.

“We are so excited for our grand opening and love what we are bringing to the Branson community,” explains Brenda Dent, general manager of WonderWorks Branson. “We have something for everyone. This is the type of place that people have been hoping for, giving their family a great place to make memories together.”

WonderWorks Branson was previously scheduled to open at the beginning of April, but the pandemic put a halt to that. This location has since adopted new COVID-19 safety protocols which include reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/covid-19 .

WonderWorks Branson joins a family of other locations around the nation, including Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Panama City Beach, and Syracuse. This location is proud of the experiences offered that are unique to its location. The Branson Experience, which will offer an exploration of the history of the area. Guests will learn about the unique local features that draw millions to the area each year, about the many outdoor activities that people enjoy, and more.

Additional features that guests will enjoy at WonderWorks Branson include:

An “American Pride” section in partnership with the US Army, giving people an opportunity to see if they have what it takes to pass the PT test. Guests will also learn about STEM education in the military, American innovation, and more.

Guests will learn about the connection it has to Route 66, the Shepard of the Hills, Native American tribes, and current pop culture, among other local aspects.

Guests can go “Inside the Lab” to engage in exhibits covering meteorology, physics, light and sounds, space discovery, elements, and much more.

“Start planning your visit, because the family is going to love it,” adds Dent. “WonderWorks keeps kids engaged, learning, and exploring. Parents have fun, too! You can’t beat a combination like that.”

WonderWorks Branson also offers a variety of group activities, facility rentals, birthday parties, homeschool and sensory days, and a WonderKids program. Group activities are available for such groups as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, team building, family reunions, and student groups. There is also a corporate discount program available.

WonderWorks Branson features the attraction’s iconic exterior – a grandiose house flipped upside-down. The unique façade is part of WonderWorks’ background story. According to legend, it was once a top-secret laboratory that was lifted and flipped on its roof by an experiment gone awry. From its exterior to its interior, visitors of all ages will enjoy a family friendly, out of this world experience, which will make for some amazing memories.

The interactive indoor amusement park offers STEM-focused activities for all ages. There are over 100 hands-on activities that are focused on the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. Some of the exhibits will include a bubble room, Professor Wonder’s adventure, interactive sandbox, illusion art gallery, and xtreme 360 bikes. For more information on WonderWorks, visit the site at: www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/.