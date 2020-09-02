WonderWorks Branson Announces New Fall Educational Programs and Exhibits

Though the school year might look a little different this year, WonderWorks is excited for its first semester in the Branson community. The pandemic may have shifted the learning experience for students and families, but that is not stopping the upside-down house from introducing a wide range of educational programs to engage the community and enhance their lesson plans.

“We opened our doors for the very first time in the midst of uncertainty, but the one thing we can be certain about now is that we still know how to bring the fun and ‘edu-tainment’ to our community,” explains Brenda Dent, general manager at WonderWorks Branson. “All it takes is a little imagination of the mind.”

WonderWorks Branson is excited to launch their new programs, which include:

Homeschool Days – WonderWorks Branson is launching their Homeschool Day event this fall, which will run every weekday, September through November, while school is in session. Homeschool families will receive a reduced admission price of $12 per person, or $10 per person for groups that book ahead of time. Homeschool Days offer homeschool families an exciting way to give their students a hands-on learning experience, meant to supplement and enhance their learning programs. For more information, visit their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/homeschool-branson/ .

OZART Art Contest – WonderWorks opened with their OZART Art Contest and gallery in full bloom. The program was such a success the first time, they are doing it again. WonderWorks will be accepting submissions from student artists all semester long beginning on September 8, 2020. This year’s theme is “Time to Think.” The winners will receive four free tickets to WonderWorks to come see their masterpiece on display. Visit their website for information: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/art-contest/

Virtual Learning Labs – All semester long, WonderWorks will be offering Virtual Learning Labs, giving students and families a chance to boost their child’s learning experience. Topics will range anywhere from the principles of pressure, the states of matter, severe weather, the water cycle, adaptation, and more. The learning labs are WonderWorks’ way of adjusting to meet the needs of local students and families during these unprecedented times. To get more information about the virtual learning labs, visit: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/virtual-labs/ .

“This is our first school year to connect with local students,” added Dent. “We are ready to welcome students in to learn and explore what we have to offer.”

WonderWorks Branson opened in June 2020 at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd. The fun indoor amusement park is the chain’s sixth location, and it is the largest in the nation, offering 46,000 square feet of family-friendly engaging activities. They are open 365 days per year, from 10 am to 9 pm, with varying hours for holidays and special events.