WonderWorks Branson- Full STEAM Ahead

WonderWorks Branson adds to their existing STEM exhibits, with a new exhibit area called Full STEAM Ahead. In addition to science, technology, engineering, and math, the “a” in ste a m is for art. The new exhibit area will focus on STEAM careers, beginning with becoming an astronaut. Full STEAM Ahead includes videos, demonstrations, interactives and robotic arms. Experiencing the new exhibit is included in the regular admission price to the indoor amusement park.

“STEAM career fields play an important role in our society,” explains Brenda Dent, general manager at WonderWorks Branson. “We are happy to introduce students to these career fields and encourage them to explore their opportunities.”

The new exhibit, which focuses on STEAM-related careers, opens on November 24, 2020. Numerous STEAM-related careers will be highlighted in the coming years. In addition to an astronaut, others careers include web developer, computer programmer, soil and plant scientist, chemist, physical education teacher, forensic science technician, zoologist, environmental engineer and landscape architect, among others.

There will also be pop-up STEAM demos throughout WonderWorks, such as an egg drop, bed of nails and the art of origami. In addition to all the STEAM-related fun that will take place inside WonderWorks, (including the OzART contest). Other STEM-related programs offered include virtual learning labs, science fair partnership opportunities, science fun facts and hands-on experiences with each visit.

Additionally, there is a military section that honors those who protect and serve our country. This space highlights STEAM-related job opportunities in the military and showcases some the technology used in the Army. This section includes interactive exhibits, military artifacts and a theater showing of a short film, titled “American Pride.”

“We have a great exhibit that will allow people to explore these career fields in a fun way,” added Dent. “We look forward to adding more options as well. Now is the time to introduce students to these fields. You never know where that introduction will take them.”

According to the Pew Research Center, STEM-related careers have grown 79% since 1990, going from 9.7 million jobs to 17.3 million. Pew also reports that those in STEM careers earn a higher salary. They also report that women have made significant gains in the areas of life and physical sciences.

To get more information about the WonderWorks Branson STEM program, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/stem-programs/ .

To get more information about the STEM career spotlight, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/stem-programs/careers-in-stem/ .

They also offer group activities, facilities rentals, homeschool days, birthday parties, scouting days, and sensory days. Located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd, it’s the company’s sixth and largest location. Some of the exhibits include a bubble room, Professor Wonder’s adventure, interactive sandbox, illusion art gallery and X-treme 360 bikes. The fun indoor amusement park offers 46,000 square feet of family friendly engaging activities, as well as two cafes. They are open 365 days per year, from 10 am to 9 pm, with varying hours throughout the seasons, and when recognizing holidays and special events for current hours of operations, visit the website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/ .