WonderWorks Branson to Shine Spotlight on Local Community History

WonderWorks, which currently has five locations across the country, is known for providing indoor “edutainment” for all ages. Now, their sixth and largest location, opening in Branson, Missouri, will offer the same fun-filled activities, but will also have numerous additions that are unique to this location. From exploring local history and art to learning about the military and American Pride, WonderWorks Branson will have something for everyone.

“We have infused this location of WonderWorks with a Branson flair that people will love,” explains Brenda Dent, general manager of WonderWorks Branson. “Those who visit WonderWorks Branson will learn about the history and significance of the area, as well as be able to engage in a lot of fun hands-on activities.”

WonderWorks Branson is scheduled to open in spring 2020. Some of the activities unique to this location include:

An exploration of the history of Branson. Guests will learn about the unique history of the city, including where the name came from and what draws millions of people to the Ozark area each year. Since outdoor activities are revered, this exhibit space brings the outdoors inside and includes interactive exhibits on a favorite local pastime…fishing!

A military section that honors those who protect and serve our country. This space highlights STEM-related job opportunities in the military and showcases some the technology used in the Army. This section includes interactive exhibits, military artifacts, and a theater showing of a short film entitled “American Pride.”

The Mother Road. Being that Springfield, Missouri was the birthplace of Route 66, WonderWorks will offer a look at the famous historical route. There will be a Route 66 exhibit on each of the three floors, including a memory board, where guests can share their own Route 66 experience.

While all WonderWorks locations feature an illusion art galley, this Branson location will devote to local artists as well as featuring the OZART Gallery, which showcases the work of young artists from local schools. In addition, featured art throughout will include pieces on Route 66, Branson, Missouri, and more.

“Visitors of the area and residents alike are going to love all that WonderWorks has to offer,” adds Dent. “We are excited about offering so many unique opportunities at this location and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

WonderWorks Branson is also offering their WonderKids program, which invites teachers to nominate their students who excel in academics, serve the community, or exhibit a passion for science.The program will bring in Don Thomas, a former NASA astronaut, to visit a local school and share his story with the students.

WonderWorks new home is located at 2835 W 76 Country Blvd, the former Baldknobbers Theater. Within the History of Branson section, WonderWorks will also display bricks and photos from the original historic theater to pay homage to the community they are moving into. The interactive indoor amusement park offers STEM-focused activities for all ages. There are over 100 hands-on activities that are focused on science, technology, engineering, and math. Some of the exhibits will include the Bubble Lab, the Adventures of Professor Wonder, an interactive sandbox, an illusion art gallery, and the Xtreme 360 Bikes. For more information on WonderWorks, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/.