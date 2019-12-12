WonderWorks Gave Away Over 2,000 Admission Tickets, with More to Come in December Days of Giving

For the third year in a row, WonderWorksis giving back to the community. They are holding their annual December Days of Giving, giving away a variety of prizes to their Facebook followers and fans. To kick the month off, they gave away 2,022 admission tickets to four of their locations, totaling nearly $60,000 worth of admission tickets. But it doesn’t stop there; they will be giving away more prizes throughout the month of December, giving many more people a chance to score some fun prizes and goodies.

“We couldn’t wait to give everyone tickets on our first day of giving! We only wish we could do more like Oprah’s Car Giveaway or HBO’s John Oliver Medical Bill Forgiveness,” says Susan Frese, marketing director for WonderWorks. “They were our inspiration. We hope everyone who wins has an amazing and joyous holiday season.”

The annual social media campaign is meant to give back to the WonderWorks audience and supporters. Through December 31, 2019, there will be prizes given away on their Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The prizes that will be given away range from the hot new toy that everyone is after this season, to goodies and giveaways from local attractions and restaurants. The prizes range in value from $100 to $1,350 each. They cannot be cashed in or traded. Those who would like to enter to win the prizes should watch the property’s Facebok page for information.

Property Facebook pages and the number of tickets and their value that have already been given away this month include:

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge : 723 tickets, valued at $20,236.77

: 723 tickets, valued at $20,236.77 WonderWorks Myrtle Beach : 684 tickets, valued at $19,829.16

: 684 tickets, valued at $19,829.16 WonderWorks Orlando : 307 tickets, valued at $10,468.92

: 307 tickets, valued at $10,468.92 WonderWorks Branson : 308 tickets, valued at $9,236.92

WonderWorksis on a mission to give away so many tickets and prizes that it will help people start off the new year with a bang. The official contest will be held on each property’s Facebook page, and it will be promoted on their Twitter pages as well. Fans should log onto the property’s Facebook page each week to enter to win prizes all month long.