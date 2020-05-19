WonderWorks Will Reopen on May 22 with New Safety Measures

After being closed for two months due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, WonderWorksPigeon Forge announces that it will be reopening on May 22, 2020.

“We are ready to welcome our guests back, it’s been a difficult time for many people and we hope to help by providing family-fun for the day,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorksin Pigeon Forge. “We’re in this together.”

WonderWorksPigeon Forge conducted a survey, asking their followers when they would feel comfortable visiting once allowed to reopened. The survey results showed:

Summer- 48%

ASAP- 21%

Fall- 14%

Next Year- 6%

Indefinitely – 11%

The survey showed that 69% of those who took the survey plan to visit within the next couple of months. The survey also asked people what would make them feel more comfortable about visiting. The information gathered from that survey was used, along with CDC guidelines, to put new safety measures into place for guests.

The new COVID-19 safety protocols that have been adopted include reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). The attraction also has a few interactives closed for the time being, including the ropes course and the rock wall. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/covid-19.

To help guests remember these new protocols, they will be welcomed back with reminders and signage from WonderWorkstwo mascots- Professor Wonderand Orbit.

“We want our guests and staff to feel comfortable during their time at WonderWorks,”added Shaffer. “As we planned our reopening, we made that a priority, and we are ready!”