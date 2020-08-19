WonderWorks Myrtle Beach Offering Unique Educational Opportunities for Fall 2020

As schools around the state begin the fall semester, students and families will notice many new changes to the educational system. Many families will be homeschooling or virtual learning for the first time, and many will be looking for new ways to enhance their child’s learning experience. WonderWorks Myrtle Beach wants to help the community do just that by offering some unique educational opportunities this fall.

“At WonderWorks, we believe that education and learning can be fun,” explains Kaitlin Barnes, education sales manager at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “While the school year may look different this year, we are excited to continue to offer educational programs in and outside of the traditional classroom.”

Some of the educational opportunities that WonderWorks will be offering in the fall include:

Homeschool Days – WonderWorks expanded their offerings of Homeschool Days for the fall, giving families and groups more opportunities to get involved. Homeschool Days will be offered every weekday during September through November. This event includes a reduced admission ticket price of $12 per person or $10 per person for groups of 10 or more that book ahead. Homeschool families and groups can get more information online: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/homeschool/ .

ART-Olina Art Contest – WonderWorks Myrtle Beach is offering a new art contest this fall called ART-Olina for the South Carolina area. All semester long, WonderWorks will be accepting submissions from local student artists to be displayed in their art gallery. The theme this year is “Time to Think.” Submissions will begin to be accepted on September 8, 2020. The winners of the art contest will receive four admission tickets to WonderWorks so they can come see their artwork on display. More information about the art contest and how to enter can be found on their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/art-contest/ .

Virtual Learning Labs – To meet the needs of students and families during this unprecedented time, WonderWorks is offering a series of online labs that cover topics such as the principles of pressure, states of matter, severe weather, the water cycle, adaptation, and more. More information about the Virtual Learning Labs will be online: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/virtual-labs/

“We look forward to working with families and helping them to enhance their child’s educational experience,” added Barnes “Between virtual and in-person options, we have some great opportunities lined up this fall.”

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach has COVID-19 safety measures in place meant to protect both guests and employee. Their procedures include reduced hours, enhanced cleaning routines, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee personal protective equipment (PPE).