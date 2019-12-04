WonderWorks Offers Magic of Christmas Show Now Thru Year

Continuing its successful streak of family-friendly entertaining shows, WonderWorks Pigeon Forge is currently offering a special holiday show that’s sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. The Magic of Christmas, starring renowned magician Terry Evanswood, is now running through December 31, 2019. The show provides guests with a sense hope and love, and reminds them of the real “wonders” of the magical world we all live in.

“Christmas is a time of wonder and magic for people of all ages, and the special production that Terry and the cast have put on is a perfect complement to the holidays,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks Pigeon Forge. “With festive costumes, theming, songs, the show will surely get anyone into the Christmas spirit! There is something for everyone, and Terry does a wonderful job of reminding us all of the true essence of Christmas.”

The Magic of Christmas features local favoriteTerry Evanswood. He has a solid reputation in the Pigeon Forge area and beyond for putting on high-quality shows. He is the longest-running headline performer in the area, and his shows are consistently sold out. Those who want to see some real jaw-dropping magic will not want to miss his show.

The family-friendly show is suitable for all ages, and will include comedy, magic, music, grand-scale illusions, impersonations, sleight of hand tricks, Houdini-style escapes, and more. This performance will feature the same cast of characters as past Evanswood shows, but the cast will be decked out in festive costumes and the theater will be beautifully decorated to get everyone in the holiday spirit

Here are five reasons to take your family to a performance this holiday season:

Many families don’t spend enough quality time together. Going to the show together is a great way to spend time with loved ones. The whole family will laugh, be amazed, and create great family memories. Exposure to the arts will improve cultural appreciation. Children who are introduced to theatrical performances early on grow up to appreciate them more. This show is sure to inspire young artists and introduce them to the world of performing. Evanswood’s magic will spark imagination and creativity. Many kids today spend too much time sitting in front of electronic screens, but getting them in front of performers is a great way to open their eyes to a world of creativity, as well as spark their imaginative side. They learn about self-expression. When kids watch a theatrical performance, it helps to teach them about the wonders of self-expression. They may become more interested in learning to express themselves in healthy ways, and may be inspired to engage in performing arts themselves. Families will enjoy it simply for the fun of it. Shows that feature things we don’t see every day, such as magic, costumes, and illusions, are a great way to bring new types of entertainment into a child’s life.

“If you only make it to one special event or show this holiday season, make it The Magic of Christmas,” added Shaffer.

To see the Magic of Christmas show schedule and to purchase tickets, visit their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/the-experience/the-wonders-of-magic/ .