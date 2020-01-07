WonderWorks Orlando Seeks Nominations for Student Achievement Awards

WonderWorks Orlando is excited to bring back their WonderKids program for its third consecutive year. The program serves to recognize students of great achievement inside and outside of the classroom. WonderWorks is once again seeking nominations for students in the Central Florida area to be recognized as a 2020 WonderKid. Nominations will officially open in January of 2020.

“We are so excited to run the WonderKids program again – it was one of our most memorable events of 2019,” says Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “The nominated kids and schools still talk about it! Plus, we are thrilled to have Dr. Thomas team up with us again for another year. His stories of space flight – highlighting his insight, experience, and knowledge — are incredible to listen to.”

Teachers can nominate their students for the WonderKids program in three separate categories, which include:

Academic Excellence – Going to a student who displays excellence in academia. They exceed the expectations of their teachers and peers and realize the importance of educational rigor in their future.

– Going to a student who displays excellence in academia. They exceed the expectations of their teachers and peers and realize the importance of educational rigor in their future. Service to Community – Going to a student who goes above and beyond when it comes to helping others. They demonstrate compassion and a strong aptitude of self-awareness.

– Going to a student who goes above and beyond when it comes to helping others. They demonstrate compassion and a strong aptitude of self-awareness. Future Scientist – Going to a student who exhibits passion when it comes to science. They live each day as an innovator, hoping to one day change the world with their love of science.

When teachers nominate their students for one these awards, they will also be nominating their school for a chance to win a visit from Dr. Don Thomas. Dr. Thomas will visit the winning schools on April 23-24, 2020. The official WonderKids ceremony will be held at WonderWorks Orlando on April 25, 2020, during which all of the students who have been chosen for the awards will be recognized. There will also be a public meet and greet with Dr. Thomas on April 25 from 10 a.m. until noon.

“The WonderKids program is one of a kind, and it is one that is special for kids who love to explore science,” said Dr. Thomas, “It’s an honor to participate in programs that encourage young minds to explore science, and I look forward to teaming up with WonderWorks yet again.”

Dr. Thomas is a world-renowned astronaut who has orbited the earth nearly 700 times. Teachers who would like to nominate their students for the WonderKids program can go online for additional information: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/wonderkids/ .