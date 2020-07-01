WonderWorks Orlando to Host Sensory Day with Special $10 Admission

WonderWorks Orlando will be hosting yet another Sensory Dayevent on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will give guests with special needs a chance to explore the indoor attraction in a more comfortable setting. Tickets for this event are only $10 per person when purchased during the Sensory Day hours. The exhibits and attractions throughout the building will be altered to give guests a more comfortable and sensory-friendly environment to limit stimulation.

“In these uncertain times, we feel it is still important to provide a limited stimulation environment for children and adults with special needs,” says Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “We want them to be able to visit and enjoy our attractions here without feeling overwhelmed.”

WonderWorks hosts several Sensory Days throughout the year. They are typically held on Sundays, but this July event will be on a Monday. This gives homeschool students and those on summer break a chance to visit. In an effort to create a sensory-friendly environment on Sensory Day, WonderWorks Orlando will:

Alter exhibit lights and sounds to limit stimulation.

Lower the music in the facility.

Turn off loud exhibits so they are not operational.

Shut off the Inversion Tunnel guests typically enter through.

Create an overall safe and comfortable environment to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

“This is going to be a great sensory-friendly event for all,” added Wayne. “WonderWorks is proud to be able to offer these Sensory Days for our community.”

According to research published in the journal Occupational Therapy International, up to nearly 17% of the general population experiences sensory processing challenges. A sensory-friendly experience at WonderWorks gives people an opportunity to have fun, without being overwhelmed.

Due to a county-wide mask restriction in Orlando, guests will need to bring one with them. WonderWorks also have some for sale onsite for those that may need them. The indoor attraction has implemented new COVID-19 safety protocols, including reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). Guests are encouraged to review all safety procedures prior to their visit on their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/covid-19 .