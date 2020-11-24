WonderWorks Panama City Beach Opens New STEM Exhibit and Offers Cyber Monday Deal

On November 24, 2020, WonderWorks Panama City Beach is opening a new STEM exhibit that will be dedicated to celebrating and introducing people to the areas of STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Guests will be able to explore STEM careers, with access to videos, demonstrations, first hand career information, and more. There will be a rotation of careers spotlighted, giving people the ability to learn more about a specific field. Access to this exhibit is included in the regular admission price.

“This is going to be a great addition to all we have to offer families in the area,” Michael Walsingham, general manager of WonderWorks Panama City Beach. “It’s an important area that kids need to learn more about, so they can consider a career path in the area.”

The first STEM career that is being spotlighted is that of an astronaut. Guests will learn what it takes to become one, what it’s like to be one, and why they should consider such a field. Plus, they will get a chance to hear this information directly from an astronaut. Additional future careers to be spotlighted include landscape architect, zoologist, forensic scientist, chemist, and physical education teacher.

According to the Pew Research Center, STEM-related careers have grown 79% since 1990, going from 9.7 million jobs to 17.3 million. Pew also reports that those in STEM careers earn a higher salary.

In addition to the many STEM-related exhibits and activities that guests can engage in all year long, WonderWorks is adding in more ways to explore the field. There will be STEM-related demonstrations, such as a bed of nails, egg drop, pop the balloon challenge, and getting slimed. Families can engage in these activities, as well as others, including virtual learning labs, FLO-Art, science fair partnerships, homeschool days, and more.

“It’s so important to find a variety of ways to engage the mind of our young people,” added Walsingham. “That’s exactly what we do here at WonderWorks. We make learning and exploring fun, intriguing, and memorable.”

WonderWorks Panama City Beach is offering a Cyber Monday Special, where guests can get buy one, get one free admission tickets. The BOGO tickets can be purchased online on Monday, November 30, 2020, using the promo code: BFBOGO.

To get the ticket deal, log online at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/location-info/ticket-prices/.

To get more information about the WonderWorks STEM programs, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/stem-programs/.

WonderWorks has taken new COVID-19 safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus. It has reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). To see a full list of the safety measures in place, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/covid-19.

The interactive indoor amusement park offers STEM-focused activities for all ages. There are over 100 hands-on activities that are focused on the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. Some of the exhibits will include a bubble room, Professor Wonder’s adventure, interactive sandbox, illusion art gallery, and xtreme 360 bikes. For more information on WonderWorks, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/.