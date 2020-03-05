WonderWorks Panama City Beach to Display Invention Convention Winners

WonderWorks Panama City Beach is excited to be partnering with The Invention Convention for the first time ever. The Invention Convention / STEM Expo 2020 will be held in Panama City Beach on March 5-6, 2020, and the winners of the expo will have the opportunity to display their pieces at WonderWorks on March 28-29, 2020. Students whose projects are put on display will receive free admission for themselves and their family to WonderWorks for the day. Other convention attendees will be eligible to receive a discounted admission rate of $12 per person, plus tax.

“There are many benefits of engaging our young students in STEM exploration, which is exactly what this expo does,” says Michael Walsingham, General Manager of WonderWorks Panama City Beach. “The Invention Convention gives bright minds an opportunity to show what they know, and we are happy to put those winners on display in our facility to share with the community.”

The Invention Convention / STEM Expo is in its third year. The event gives students from middle school through college a chance to share their science-related creations. The event is free and open to the public. A representative from WonderWorks will be at the expo to share information about the new partnership, as well as assist in judging the competition.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with the Invention Convention this year,” says Paula Fredrick, Sales Manager for WonderWorks Panama City Beach. “STEM and education are both huge staples to the WonderWorks mission, and we are constantly looking for new ways to expand them. This partnership is a great way to engage the community and inspire the next generation of inventors and scientists.”

WonderWorks is always looking for ways to expand their educational offerings among their exhibits. This spring they will be opening a new exhibit focused on the art of Origami and its relation to math. Origami is believed to help improve students’ skills by strengthening their understanding of geometry, fractions, and problem solving.