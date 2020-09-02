WonderWorks Panama City Beach to Offer Fall Educational Programs

As the new school year begins, many families in the Panama City Beach area will have to navigate their way through a new way of learning. With families turning to homeschooling or distance-learning programs, many families will be looking for ways to enhance their child’s education. Luckily, WonderWorks has new programs coming this fall that will do just that. With both virtual and in-person options, there is something for every family to enjoy.

“We always want to be a resource for our community, and I believe these new programs are a great way to serve the panhandle in a fun way during these unprecedented times,” says Michael Walsingham, general manager of WonderWorks Panama City Beach. “We understand this school year may look different than year’s past, but we still want to be a place where students and families can come explore and play and learn something new while doing it.”

The new programs that will be offered at WonderWorks Panama City Beach this fall include:

Homeschool Days – WonderWorks is expanding their Homeschool Day offerings. Typically, this event runs September through October, but they’ve added November to give families the chance to come at a time that is convenient for them. Homeschool Days run every weekday, with those who wish to attend receiving a discounted admissions rate of $15 per person. This event will provide homeschool and virtual school families a hands-on experience to enhance their current lesson plans. For more information on Homeschool Days, visit their site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/homeschool/ .

Virtual Learning Labs – WonderWorks is offering new virtual learning labs that will help enhance the learning experience for students who can’t visit the upside-down house. Virtual learning lab topics will range anywhere from the principles of pressure, the states of matter, severe weather topics, the water cycle, adaptation, and more. The addition of the virtual learning labs is WonderWorks’ way of adjusting to meet the needs of local students and families during these unprecedented times. Information about virtual learning lab can be found online: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/virtual-labs/ .

FLO-ART Art Contest – WonderWorks is launching the FLO-ART Art Contest this fall, giving students the opportunity to have their piece displayed at the upside-down house. Students can begin submitting their artwork on September 8, 2020. Applications will be accepted all semester long, and the winning pieces will be displayed at the beginning of 2021. Winners of the art contest will receive four admission tickets to WonderWorks to see their masterpiece on display. The theme of this year’s contest is “Time to Think.” Submission information can be found online: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/art-contest/ .

“We look forward to helping families this fall, no matter what educational path they may be on,” added Walsingham. “It may be a different type of school year, but we can still make it a great one!”

WonderWorks has taken new COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety of guests and employees. The indoor attractions has reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). To see a full list of the safety measures in place, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/covid-19 .