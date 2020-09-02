WonderWorks Syracuse Offering Fall Educational Programs

As the new school year is getting underway, it will look different than what most families are used to. In an effort to help families enhance their child’s educational experience, WonderWorks Syracuse is offering a variety of new programs, both in-person and online, to educate and stimulate the community’s young minds.

“Like many of us, the pandemic has certainly presented some challenges for our business,” explains Nicole Montgomery, general manager of WonderWorks Syracuse. “It has inspired us to come up with some creative ways to continue serving our community, while providing a safe, fun experience for students and families alike.”

WonderWorks, located inside Destiny USA, has not yet be given a clearance date to re-open to the public, but they are planning ahead so that they are prepared and ready for whatever the school year may bring. Here are some of the new programs they will be offering this fall:

Virtual Learning Labs – WonderWorks will be offering virtual learning labs that will help enhance the learning experience for students who are engaging in online and homeschool programs. The virtual lab topics will range from the principles of pressure, states of matter, severe weather topics, the water cycle, adaptation, and more. These virtual learning labs are WonderWorks’ way of adjusting to meet the needs of local students and families during these unprecedented times. Information about the virtual learning labs can be found online: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/virtual-labs/ .

CNY Art Contest – WonderWorks will launch the CNY Art Contest this fall, giving student artists the chance to have their piece displayed at the upside-down house. Submissions will be collected all semester long, and the winning pieces will be installed at the beginning of 2021. This year’s is “Time to Think.” The applications will open on September 8, 2020. Winners will receive four free tickets to WonderWorks to see their masterpiece on display. For more information or to submit a piece, visit: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/art-contest/ .

Homeschool Days – As soon as WonderWorks is able to re-open, they will be hosting their Homeschool Days event. During these times, homeschool families will receive a discounted rate of $12 per person or $10 per person for groups who book ahead. Homeschool Days will run every weekday in September through November while school is in session. These days provide homeschool and distance-learning families a hands-on experience meant to enhance their learning plan. For more information about Homeschool Days, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/homeschool/ .

“In a time where life has been turned upside down, we are thrilled to continue offering our popular educational programs while also introducing new ones to meet the needs of the community while adapting to our new normal,” added Montgomery.

WonderWorks currently has two attractions open to the puclic, with hopes to fully open their facility soon. At the moment, the Canyon Climb ropes course and Laser Tag arena are open, and each are undergoing new cleaning regimns and safety procedures. Face coverings are required for all guests over the age of three, social distancing is required, and the facility has gone cashless to limit the spread of germs. Sanitizer stations are also available, and employees are given daily health screenings. To see the full list of COVID-19 safety measures being taken at WonderWorks, visit their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/covid-19