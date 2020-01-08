WonderWorks Syracuse Offers Science Week Activities for Winter Break

WonderWorks Syracuse offers exciting and educational activities during its February Science Week program to combat boredom during winter break. This year’s Science Week will be held during Onondaga County’s Winter Recess, with activities being offered daily from February 17, 2020, through February 21, 2020.

“This is our fourth annual Science Week event,” says Nicole Montgomery, general manager at WonderWorks Syracuse. “It’s a great way to keep students’ minds busy, while also keeping them entertained and creating a memorable family experience. We continue to expand and refine this event every year in an effort to make it even better than the previous year!”

Science Week will include a variety of STEM-focused activities that will be offered each day during winter break. It costs just $5 to participate in each day’s activity, or you can participate for free with the purchase of WonderWorks VIP combo ticket. Annual passholders are also welcome to partake in the fun for free, as part of their passholder perks. Additionally, you can opt to purchase VIP admission for the whole week for $30, which includes admission into WonderWorks each day, as well as participation in all Science Week activities.

Events for the 2020 Science Week will include:

Monday: Kate Thornton, meteorologist from NewsChannel 9, will share her experience being part of the storm chasing team.

Kate Thornton, meteorologist from NewsChannel 9, will share her experience being part of the storm chasing team. Tuesday: The Wild, which will feature live animal presentations.

The Wild, which will feature live animal presentations. Wednesday : Egg Drop, includes our famous egg drop challenge, in which participants can create a contraption to protect their egg from a three-floor drop. The kits and materials are provided by WonderWorks.

: Egg Drop, includes our famous egg drop challenge, in which participants can create a contraption to protect their egg from a three-floor drop. The kits and materials are provided by WonderWorks. Thursday : Traveling Planetarium, offering a live traveling star show.

: Traveling Planetarium, offering a live traveling star show. Friday: Slime – Make some slime with our experts in our Slime Workshops throughout the day.

“Science Week is a blast during winter break,” added Montgomery. “Don’t sit at home and waste the week. Stop in and have some fun, learn something new, and keep the kids engaged!”

The times for the daily activities vary. Check the WonderWorks website for the full schedule of events, and to purchase tickets: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/science-week/ .

WonderWorks Syracuse is located inside Destiny USA. WonderWorks features a state-of-the-art laser tag arena, a 4D XD motion theater, the Canyon Climb Ropes Course, the Skye Tykes Ropes Course, and the Wonder Zones, which include interactive exhibits on natural disasters and space discovery, the light and sound zone, an imagination lab, a Far Out art gallery, and a physical challenge zone.