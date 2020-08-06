WonderWorks Syracuse to Reopen Select Activities on August 7, 2020

WHO:

Canyon Climb Adventure & WonderWorks Laser Tag Syracuse

WHAT:

Opening Select Areas Following Pandemic Closure

On August 7, 2020, the Canyon Climb ropes course and WonderWorks laser tag arena will be opening to the public. This is following a 5-month closure due to COVID-19. Though these two attractions have been given clearance to open, the rest of the WonderWorks facility will not be open at this time.

Canyon Climb Adventure is a three-story ropes course that features over 80 obstacles, including swinging steps, lily pads, a tremor bridge, and more. Participants must be at least 42” tall to participate. Closed shoes are required, and no skirts or dresses are permitted.

Laser Tag gives everyone the ability to strap on a vest and venture into a black-lit maze, competing in a fast-paced and action-packed friendly competition. This is fun for the whole family.

Tickets for both can be purchased online or at the WonderWorks box office. The current hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm.

WonderWorks is taking special COVID-19 safety precautions, which include social distancing between parties, hand sanitizer stations throughout, face covering requirements, and additional cleaning procedures for the equipment. For a full list of COVID-19 safety measures, visit: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/covid-19 .

WHERE:

2 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse, NY

ABOUT:

Canyon Climb ropes course takes family fun to new heights right in the heart of Destiny USA. Standing over 70 feet tall, visitors will explore three levels of ropes with over 80 different obstacles to overcome. Conquer your fears and get an adrenaline rush at the top of the World’s Largest Suspended Indoor Ropes Course. Canyon Climb is located on the third level of the Canyon section of Destiny USA. Tickets can be purchased at the WonderWorks box office. For more information, visit https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destinyand follow @WonderWorksDestiny on Facebook, @WonderWorksDUSA on Twitter, and @WonderWorks_dusa on Instagram.